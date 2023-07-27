HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place on July 4 in Ore City.

Back on July 4, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a homicide case after responding to a shooting in the Ore City/Lazy Lakes area. Upon arrival, authorities said they found that Jeremy Vick, 35, had been shot and had him taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators issued a warrant for 36-year-old Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff for the charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said Ratcliff was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Services in Bangor, Maine and will be arraigned upon waiver of extradition and transferred to the Harrison County Jail.