TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for indecency with a child in Titus County after he allegedly ran naked down a road in front of several adults and children.

According to the sheriff’s office, the allegations of a man running around Private Road 2376 were immediately investigated and it was determined “to be probable cause that Billy Wayne Gage Jr. had intentionally and knowingly, exposed his genitals to six children for sexual gratification.”

Gage, 44, was arrested for six counts of third-degree felony indecency with a child and placed in the Titus County Jail. His bond was set at a total of $90,000.