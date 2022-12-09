SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested by the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting and killing a man with a crossbow on Monday.

Deputies responded to a call at 520 FM 711, about a “bloodied, unresponsive male,” in the front yard. Upon arrival, deputies found Bryan Blue, 33, deceased from injuries sustained by being shot with a crossbow in the back, his truck was missing as well, officials said.

Lorenza White, 34, was arrested in Lufkin, and was in the victim’s truck, officials said. According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted to shooting Blue with the crossbow and taking his truck.

White was charged with:

Murder (first-degree felony)

Aggravated robbery (first-degree felony)

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony)

Violation of probation out of Shelby County

The San Augustine Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the San Augustine Police Department, DPS, the Lufkin Police Department and 173rd District Attorney Paul Robbins for their assistance on this case. San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office