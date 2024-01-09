MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Tuesday in Mount Pleasant after police said he fled in a stolen car while an officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

According to Mount Pleasant PD, officers attempted to stop a car around 11:30 a.m. that was displaying a false registration in the area of 100 S Lee Ave. when the driver, identified as Eduardo Flores, 40, fled from them.

Officials said officers followed him into the east side of Titus County and were able to spike the car’s tires, “but the suspect still refused to yield.”

Mount Pleasant police requested assistance from DPS who used a police intervention technique to stop the car on Highway 67, just east of FM 2348.

“Officers were able to determine that the vehicle driven by Flores was a stolen vehicle,” officials said.

Flores was booked into the Titus County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle with previous conviction, unauthorized use of a vehicle and fictitious registration.