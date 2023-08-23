HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after authorities said he was illegally smuggling individuals across the country.

On Wednesday morning, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for several traffic violations. When the deputy approached, he reportedly saw seven people in the vehicle.

After further investigation, authorities said it was discovered that the driver, Christopher Vasquez, was “illegally smuggling individuals across country.”

Courtesy: Harrison County Judicial Records

Vasquez was arrested for six charges of smuggling of persons, monetary gain charges, no driver’s license, following too closely, obstructed view, no insurance and obstructed license plate.

The other occupants of the vehicle were arrested for not wearing a seatbelt.