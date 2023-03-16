TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 79-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly offering a 13-year-old girl money in exchange for sexual favors after employees at a Texarkana Whataburger called 911.

According to police, employees at the Whataburger on New Boston Road called 911 on Monday just before noon and said a girl and older man were eating together said “something didn’t seem right about the situation.”

“As we started trying to figure out what was going on, it became increasingly obvious that their instincts were spot on,” officials said. “Turns out that the two barely knew each other.”

The 13-year-old girl reportedly told police that Michael Clark, 79 of Texarkana, had offered her money in exchange for sexual favors that day and that he had inappropriately touched her a few weeks before.

“He picked up the girl in his truck as she walked down the street just before they went to the Whataburger that morning,” officials said.

According to police, Clark was arrested after everyone involved was interviewed and arrest warrants were obtained for Clark on charges of indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution person under 18.

His bond was set at a combined $225,000.