TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was booked into the Titus County Jail on Tuesday for sexual assault of a child after turning himself in.

According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile reported on July 13 that Bobby “Bo” Taylor, 47, had sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

The sheriff’s office opened a case and said “through the victim and the subsequent investigation into the alleged offenses, probable cause was established by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.”

Two warrants for Taylor’s arrest were issued on Oct. 12 for sexual assault of a child, and on Tuesday he turned himself in to authorities and was booked into the Titus County Jail where he currently awaits arraignment.