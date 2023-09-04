HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on FM 134 for speeding.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Lange Livingston, of Karnack, authorities said he “admitted that he had been drinking heavily.”

Officials said a search of the car found that he was in possession of crack cocaine. Livingston was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.