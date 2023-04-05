HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Tuesday in Harrison County after drugs were found during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said that deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 29 North for an obstructed temporary tag when he saw “an abnormal object” bouncing in the road while the car pulled over.

Mugshot courtesy of Harrison County Jail.

A black object was found and methamphetamine was located inside the car, according to officials, and the driver identified as Leon McVay, 20 of Marshall, admitted to throwing an illegal substance out of the car.

McVay was arrested for possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams, and tampering with evidence.