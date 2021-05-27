Man arrested in Harrison County drug bust

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested after officers executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday morning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that the search revealed a significant amount of narcotics, a firearm and money at a residence on Liberty Church Road in Marshall.

40-year-old Lekendrick Jones was found inside the residence and arrested for possessing a controlled substance. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail.

The Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, made of the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County

Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, executed the warrant.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, Harrison County Sheriff Fletcher and Harrison County D.A.

McCain all agreed “the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force is seeing great success within our

community, and we are incredibly proud of their hard work! Our citizens deserve to live in a safe

and drug-free community, which the exact reason the Task Force was created.”