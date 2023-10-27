HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Henderson County after a deputy found suspected methamphetamines during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffrey Sharp, 61 of Mabank, was stopped in the Gun Barrel City area, and a probable cause search was conducted. Officials said that during the search, two bags of suspected methamphetamines were found inside the car.

Sharp was arrested for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance between four and 200 grams, and booked into the Henderson County Jail where his bond has been set at $100,000.