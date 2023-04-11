Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department said they arrested a man on Tuesday for a Minnesota warrant connected to sex crimes against children.

David Bernard Suess, 46, was found by police after officials said they were made aware of his car being parked outside a hotel in front of the Walmart on South First Street Tuesday morning.

Officials said they found Suess in the hotel around 4 a.m., arrested him and took him to the Angelina County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Lufkin Police Department said that the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota has been notified of Suess’s arrest.