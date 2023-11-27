MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Friday in Mount Pleasant for possession of child pornography.

According to Mount Pleasant PD, an investigation found that Jerry Henderson, 53, used social media to obtain illegal material. The investigation began after police said they gained information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Henderson regarding online child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at Henderson’s home where officials said he was found to be in possession of child pornography, and booked into the Franklin County Jail that same day.