PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Palestine police arrested a suspect on Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed a man outside of a residence on North Jackson Street.

According to the department, officers were called out to the 1400 block of North Jackson Street around 4 a.m. in reference to shots being fired. Upon their arrival, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds outside the residence.

The victim was then taken to Palestine Regional ER, where he was later pronounced dead. After further investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Julio Castillo-Machado, 40, of Palestine.

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for Castillo on the charge of murder, with a bond set at $800,000.

Later, detectives were searching a property in the 300 block of FM 19 in Neches, where they found Castillo and took him into custody. He was subsequently taken to the Anderson County Jail without incident.

“Based on what we know, the suspect and victim knew each other and have had an ongoing feud with each other,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I am thankful for the job our Detectives have done. They worked all day to get this guy identified and off the streets. Excellent work.”