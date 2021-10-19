Man arrested in Polk County for online solicitation of 13-year-old girl

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man was arrested on Monday in Polk County for the online solicitation of 13-year-old girl, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Byron Lyons said on Monday, the parents of the girl sent a complaint to their office because their daughter received sexual social media messages from Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville, Texas.

Detectives began investigating. They discovered the social media messages and nude pictures Allen sent to the 13-year-old.

Authorities also found that Allen has known the child since he worked as a bowling coach for youth at a local bowling alley.

Later, detectives conducted interviews and saw text messages, and they noticed Allen was trying to meet the child Monday evening to have sex, wrote the sheriff’s office.

Investigators became concerned for the 13-year-old’s safety. They searched for Allen and found him in Polk County.

He was arrested for the online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14 and booked into the Polk County Jail.

On Tuesday, Allen was released from jail on a $50,000 bond that was set by Justice of the Peace Sarah Rasberry.

Sheriff Lyons asks that any parent who’s child had contact with Gavin Wayne Allen to contact and speak with Lt. Craig Finegan with Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-329-9028.