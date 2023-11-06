RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Saturday night in Rusk County after officials said he rammed a patrol car.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a call about a suspicious truck and upon arrival, deputies reported to find two men fighting in a ditch by the truck at the scene in the 3400 block of FM 13.

“At that time one of the men, later identified as Stacy Smith, jumped into the reported truck and rammed the patrol car,” officials said. “Smith then continued to accelerate into the patrol car and then left the scene.”

Authorities said the truck made it to CR 416 and FM 13 before Smith was arrested on several felony charges.