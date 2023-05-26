TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after a chase and a car crash on Highway 67 near County Road 3070 on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said that deputies noticed Kelvin Jerome Brown, 36, who was known to have two felony warrants, at a store in Cookville before he drove away from the store after noticing the deputies.

A nearby deputy attempted to pursue Brown on Highway 67 but ended the pursuit because of the speed and density of traffic, according to authorities. Brown was wanted for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance greater than four and less than 400 grams.

Brown continued to travel down Highway 67 when officials said he “failed to negotiate a turn onto County Road 3070” and crashed into another driver that was stopped at a stop sign.

Officials said that after the crash Brown tried to run away from the scene before he was stopped by a Titus County deputy.

Brown was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams and less than 400 grams.