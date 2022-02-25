TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 33-year-old man was arrested on child pornography charges in Trinity County.

Timothy Michael Zawodny was arrested after investigators with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Woody Wallace executed a search warrant at 156 Red Bird Drive.

Zawodny was arrested and charged with the following:

2nd Degree Felony: Possession with intent to promote child pornography

3rd Degree Felony: Possession of child pornography

2nd Degree Felony: Indecency with a child with sexual contact

If Zawodny is convicted of all three felonies, he could face up to 50 years in prison. He is currently being held on $205,000 in bonds.