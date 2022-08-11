SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for failure to comply with sex offender requirements is at large near Shelby County.

Authorities said 31-year-old Jacob Lee Cruse of Joaquin fled from deputies when they tried to serve a warrant on Aug. 10.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Cruse ran from deputies into the woods off East Saddle Street near Cool Breeze RV Park. He was last seen wearing black pants and a blue shirt.

Cruse has a teardrop tattoo below his left eye and full-body tattoos from the neck down. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 936-598-5601.