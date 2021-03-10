Man thought to be barricaded in Tyler house still on the run

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dozens of law officers in Smith County converged Wednesday afternoon on a house where they believed a man who was running from officers was located.

Law enforcement spent several hours trying to make contact, but went inside the house after getting no response.

From Smith County Jail Records

According to Smith County PIO Larry Christian, the man was not in the residence on U.S. Highway 271 at County Road 332 near the El Norteno Mexican Restaurant when police entered.

Officers say they are looking for 30-year-old Bryan Mayfield, who is a 200 lbs. black male about 5’10” tall. They say Mayfield is a convicted felon and was wearing a white t-shirt. Police ask people to be careful as they expect him to be armed.

Mayfield also has a previous criminal record. He was arrested 18 times by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department. He was also detained several times in Gregg County.

As of 5:30 p.m., law officers from several agencies were outside the home. Christian said that the man in question is believed to be armed and that negotiators are on the scene.

Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PIO, said members of the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force had attempted to pull the man over on Highway 271 when he sped away. He later ditched his vehicle and ran.

Christian said the homeowner was not at the home and is safe.

Photos from the scene show police vehicles from several agencies and crime scene tape.