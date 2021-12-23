HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – A man has been charged after allegedly shooting his father in Houston on Wednesday.
Rafael Sincere Aceves, 20, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.
The incident happened due to an altercation around 2:30 p.m. at the Copper Tree Townhomes in the 6200 block of West Airport Boulevard close to Bob White Drive.
Aceves and his 40-year-old dad, Rafael Aceves, had an argument and the son took out a gun and shot the dad in his chest area, said police.
The father was transported to a hospital in stable condition. The son was arrested, questioned and later charged for the offense.
