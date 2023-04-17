TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Prairie man charged in the death of Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos has requested a change of venue to Cherokee County.

Daniel Nyabuto, 21 of Grand Prairie, asked for the change of venue after being indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxicated manslaughter causing death of a peace officer on Oct. 13, 2022.

Nyabuto’s request for change of venue to a Cherokee County court has not been granted and the earliest the decision could come is at the next hearing on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The state prosecutors are currently waiting on more info from DPS and they’ve made no offers to Nyabuto yet.