Man charged in Starrville church shooting found incompetent to stand trial, case put on hold

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Arlington man accused of murdering the pastor at the Starrville Methodist Church back in January has been found incompetent to stand trial and the case will be put on hold while he receives restorative care.

22-year-old Mytrez Woolen is charged with capital murder along with a slew of other crimes. On January 3, Woolen was allegedly leading police on a chase due to an unrelated incident.

He hid out for the night in the Starrville Methodist Church near Winona. Shortly before Sunday morning services started, he was found by Pastor Mark McWilliams.

Sheriff Larry Smith said at the time that McWilliams drew a pistol on Woolen, but Woolen was allegedly able to get control of the gun and shoot the pastor. His wife was also injured when she fell during the shooting. A second man, Mike Seller, was shot in the shoulder.

During the getaway attempt, Woolen stole a car from the church’s parking lot. With the help of OnStar, authorities were able to track him down and he was arrested later that day.

At a hearing Monday morning over Zoom, 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell presented the findings from a doctor who examined Woolen and found him unable to face trial. The reason behind his findings was not discussed.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman and lead defense attorney Jeff Hasas both agreed with the findings. Putman said he “had no evidence” to dispute Woolen’s incompetency.

The case will be put on hold while Woolen receives restorative care until he’s deemed competent to face a jury. Russell said that could take six months or even up to a year. A status hearing will be set for June to check on the progress in his care.

Due to Woolen being charged with capital murder, he will need to be cared for at a maximum security facility. Russell said this was the first time in his career that he had a capital murder defendant unable to stand trial due to mental incompetency.

During the hearing, Woolen was constantly rocking back and forth in a chair at the Smith County Jail with his face buried in his hands.

Court records show Woolen was arrested in Tarrant County in 2016. Since he was a juvenile at the time, no further information is available on the arrest.

In 2019, Woolen was arrested in Marshall for burglary and was later sentenced to six years probation along with 300 hours of community service.