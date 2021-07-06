Man charged with drug possession during traffic stop in Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — A 36-year-old Athens man was charged with drug possession on Tuesday after a traffic stop, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Billhouse said.
Sean Cole Freudenrich was was the passenger in a vehicle traveling on Jonathan Street that was stopped for a traffic violation.
The deputy who made the stop said that Freudenrich was carrying a glass pipe with suspected heroin residue and a baggie containing a black, sticky substance believed to be more of the drug.
He was also carrying another glass pipe commonly used to smoke meth and a baggie containing that contraband, said information from the sheriff’s office.
Freudenrich was booked into the Henderson County Jail.
