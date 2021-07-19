Man charged with impersonating public servant has ties to Smith County Precinct 1 Constable office

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A man who has been employed in the Smith County Constable Precinct 1 office is charged with impersonating a public servant.
DeMondre Montgomery, 33, was booked into Smith County Jail on July 7 and released the same date, judicial records show. Impersonating a public servant is a felony crime.
Montgomery is listed on the Smith County website as a clerk for Curtis Harris, Smith County Constable Precinct 1. Harris took office in January after winning election to the office.
Montgomery describes himself on Linked-in as a reserve deputy constable in Smith County with employment from “Jan. 21 to present.” The photo on his Linked-In page shows him wearing what appears to be a law enforcement uniform and wearing a badge.
According to the Texas Penal Code, a person commits the crime if the person impersonates a public servant with intent to induce another to submit to the person’s pretended official authority or to rely on the person’s pretended official acts; or by knowingly exercises, without legal authority, any function of a public servant or of a public office, including that of a judge and court.
