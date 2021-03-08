Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after he crashed into tree killing passenger

TRINITY COUNTY (KETK) – A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a passenger in his pickup truck died when he left the road and struck a tree.

The Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Chelsea McBride, 29, of Kennard. She died at the scene.

The driver, Blake Partain, 29, of Kennard, was found to be drunk when the accident happened 2 a.m. Sunday on FM 357, about 1.5 miles north of Apple Springs, said the DPS.

Partain was driving “at an unsafe speed,” drove off the road and struck a tree, the DPS said. The truck then caught on fire.

This crash remains under investigation.