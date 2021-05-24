Man charged with murder in shooting death at Longview home

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Longview man in his home on Saturday.

Adam Tuan Nguyen, 23, Longview, is in Gregg County Jail facing murder, drug and tampering with physical evidence charges and a charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm, jail records show.

He is accused of killing 21-year-old Brantravious Williams, police said.

Police went to Williams’s home in the 1200 block of Second Street at 11:17 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of gunfire. Williams was dead in the home. Another person who had been shot was taken to a hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

