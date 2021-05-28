Man charged with one count of murder in connection to fatal shooting in Marshall

Donovan Resheem Samuel, photo courtesy of Harrison County judicial records

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- A man was charged with one count of murder after a deadly shooting in Marshall.

Donovan Resheem Samuel was charged with the first degree felony.

Broderick Mitchell, 34, was found dead after a shooting on Monday night.

Officials saw him inside of a car around 8 p.m. in the Belair Manor Apartment Complex. This is in the 1400 block of Julie Street. Mitchell was shot at least once on the right side of his upper body, according to the Marshall Police Department.

He died from his injuries at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall.

Samuel was also arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

