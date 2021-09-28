Man confesses to murder of three victims found in burning dumpster

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Fort Worth police have arrested a man in connection with the three dismembered bodies found in a burning dumpster last week.

According to officials, Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was arrested from a hotel in Euless on Monday night on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.

NBC DFW said two law enforcement officials confirmed that Thornburg was arrested at a Euless hotel Monday and later confessed to the three murders and at least two others in Texas and another state.

The three bodies were found on Wednesday, Sept. 22 by police in Fort Worth after firefighters responded to a report of a fire. One of the victims was identified as a young woman, the other a child and the third as 42-year-old David Lueras.

Fort Worth police waited until Friday to publicly announce the triple murder and seek help from the public.

On Tuesday morning, Fort Worth police were outside of Mid City Inn on the 1400 block of West Euless Boulevard. A source told NBC 5 that Thornburg killed three Fort Worth victims in a Euless motel and used crates to aid in dismembering the bodies.

Sources told NBC 5 that Thornburg had a history of a criminal record and has previously been charged with evading arrest in the city of Rhome in 2018 according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.