FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children.

The case began in 2018 and finally came to a conclusion on Monday, April 25 with John Howard Dearing’s conviction and sentencing.

Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones said he would like to thank everyone involved in this case specifically, the 8th Judicial District Attorney Will Ramsay’s office, A.D.A.’s Jodi Cox and Matt Harris, the Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, Child Protective Services, investigators from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Vernon Police Department.

“This verdict and sentence sends a clear message from the citizens of Franklin County that the abuse and exploitation of children will not be tolerated in this county,” Jones said.

Jones also expressed his heartfelt sympathy for Dearing’s several victims.

“We take great pride in being able to assist in helping them to get justice for the abuse that they suffered,” Jones said.