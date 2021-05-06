Man crashes into East Texas law officer’s patrol car to avoid arrest on drug charges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — A Texarkana police officer avoided injury and was able to make an arrest after a man rammed into his police car and sped away before crashing.

An officer stopped Takary Wright, of Texarkana, for a traffic violation in the 1600 block of West Fifth Street this week. When the officer asked him to turn off his engine and get out, Wright put his car in reverse, slammed into the front of the patrol car and drove off, said information from the police department.

Wright crashed a short distance away and took off running. The officer caught Wright and arrested him.

Wright had several bags of drugs — including meth, ecstasy, Clonazepam, Xanax and marijuana — on him and in his car, the information said.

He was given medical attention and booked into the Bi-State Jail on drug possession, criminal mischief and evading arrest charges. His bond was set at $,150,000.