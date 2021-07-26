Man crashes SUV into Tyler home; sheriff’s office suspects it was intentional

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A teenager who authorities believe intentionally drove a SUV into a Tyler family’s house about 2:30 a.m. Monday could face multiple charges.

“It is looking like this was a deliberate act,” said Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s office public information officer.

An 18-year-old-man crashed through the living room of a home at 8417 Stonebridge Way, Christian said.

One of the residents who was sleeping on a coach in the living room was knocked by the impact of the collision into the adjacent kitchen and suffered minor injuries.

“He was lucky he was not more seriously injured,” Christian said. Others in the home were not injured.

The teenager then backed out and drove away.

Deputies later recovered the vehicle and are questioning the driver who went to a Tyler hospital for treatment of minor injuries he suffered in the crash, Christian said.