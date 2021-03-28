Man dead after being shot in Lufkin apartment complex; shooter still at large

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in an apartment complex.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Green Meadows Apartments (formally known as Lotus Lane Apartments) for a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers arrived at the complex to find that the man died of a gunshot would to the chest after a domestic disturbance inside apartment 13A.

The shooter remains at large, but Lufkin officers do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.