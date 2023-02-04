BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday.

According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out and lock the door, officials said.

Before responding deputies could arrive at the scene, the homeowner took a shotgun out of his home to go check on his truck when, according to officials, Correro began walking towards the homeowner and the homeowner’s fiancé.

Officials said the homeowner told the Correro to stop several times or he would shoot. Correro allegedly began making death threats toward the couple and charged them before being shot by the homeowner, according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the home, officials said, they began to administer CPR to Correro before EMS could. UT Health East Texas Paramedics pronounced him dead after arriving on the scene.

Smith County Investigators and Crime Scene Unit are currently conducting an investigation into Correro’s death. The Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin ordered an autopsy and Correro’s body was transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler.

More details will be added to this article when they become available.