Man dies after being shot Monday night at apartment complex in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead and one is under arrest following a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex in Marshall, police said.

The victim, Broderick Mitchell, 34, of Marshall, was found shot once in the upper body inside a car parked at the Belair Manor Apartment Complex, 1400 block of Julie Street, about 8 p.m. Monday.

He died later at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall.

Donovan Resheem Samuel, photo courtesy of Harrison County judicial records

A short time later, officers arrested Donovan Resheem Samuel, 34, at the intersection of West Burleson Street and North Bishop Street. Police charged him with the crime of being a felon in possession of a firearm, with additional charges pending, the police department said.

The Marshall Police Department encourages any witnesses with additional information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-935-4540.