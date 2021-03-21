Man dies after he and child were shot in Palestine; police still investigating

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine police say they are investigating an apparent shooting that left a man dead and a child injured Saturday night.

Palestine police posted a notice on their Facebook that they responded to a reported shooting around the area of Spring Street and Magnolia Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers saw a Ford F-150 in the roadway. Inside the vehicle were two adults and two children. One adult, identified as 28-year-old Dustin Rodgers of Elkhart, had an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. A 6-year-old male child in the backseat had an apparent gunshot wound to the foot.

The other two passengers in the car, an adult female and a child, were not injured. Palestine PD provided first aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

Dustin Rodgers died from his injuries after being taken to the Palestine Regional Medical Center ER. The child victim was treated and released.

A witness said that the gunfire came from another vehicle also traveling on Spring Street. Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

“Detectives are currently working to identify a suspect and determine why this happened.” PPD

Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We are asking that anyone with information on this case contact us

immediately.”

Anyone with any information can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903) 729-2254 or

the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903) 729-8477.