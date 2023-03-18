MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in connection to a Wednesday shooting death.

Officials said they found Adrian Rashad Ward, 34, with a gunshot to his abdomen around 1:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Randolph Street. Ward was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to officials.

Marshall police detectives arrested Johnathan Antione Reeves, 28 of Carthage, later that day. Reeves was arrested for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which, officials said, was later upgraded to the charge of murder.

Reeves is currently in custody at Harrison County Jail on $500,000 bond.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ward,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.