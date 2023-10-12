UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday in Upshur County after being convicted of a 2018 capital murder.

The body of Rachel Rhoads was discovered on April 1, 2018 off Farm-to-Market Road 726, near Highway 154 in Upshur County, just one day after she was reported missing. At the time of the discovery, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said circumstances surrounding Rhoads’ death “were suspicious.”

According to warrant documents, Carlton Lamar Grant and an accomplice lit Rhoads’ body on fire and left her near a gas pipeline right-of-way off FM 726 in Upshur County. A grand jury indicted Grant, in the slaying of Rhoads and he was found guilty on Thursday.

Grant will serve a life sentence without the possibly of parole. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in this case.