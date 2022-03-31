GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A DeSoto man was found guilty of murder in Gregg County in the 124th District Court.

Rodrick Elliot, of DeSoto, is accused of murdering 51-year-old Sandy Smith. In May 2018, Longview police were called to East Grant Street where they found Smith dead.

Neighbors described a suspicious man to police and soon after, Elliott was connected to the crime and charged with murder.

The Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said that Elliot is “the epitome of evil who killed the victim in cold blood for absolutely no reason.”

The State was represented by ADA Catherine McQueen, ADA Tanya Reed and Investigator Tony “Rock” Stone.