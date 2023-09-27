HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was given citation after he and his crew were “caught red-handed” while illegally dumping large loads of trash on a TxDOT gravel pile, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the owner of the truck, RC Cooks, admitted to authorities to dumping three large loads of garbage from a construction site onto one of TxDOT’s gravel piles in Harrison County.

Courtesy: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said they instructed Cooks and his crew to pick up the garbage they had dumped and gave Cooks three citation for illegal dumping.