TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man was arrested for sexual assault of a child and is in jail with bonds totaling $1 million.

21-year-old Russell Lewis Evans was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and sexual assault of a child. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on April 6 where he remains behind bars.

According to his arrest warrant, Evans’ continuous abuse started when the victim was under the age of 10. The warrants detail several instances of abuse through the years as told by the child.

His arrest warrant states that after each instance, Evans would threaten his victim if the victim ever told anyone of the abuse, one time even saying he would shoot the child in the head if they told anyone.

According to the warrant, when Russell was told the victim spoke out, he reportedly “did not appear upset with this information” and denied the allegations. His warrants were signed on April 5 and he was booked into Smith County Jail the following day.

Continuous sexual abuse of a young child is a first-degree felony, punishable by 5-99 years in prison or a life sentence. Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, punishable by 2-20 years in prison.