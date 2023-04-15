HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot several times by officers on Friday while they were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant on County Road 1895, according to Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove.

Hargrove said that around 4 p.m. Houston County Deputies were serving a felony arrest warrant near the 400 block of County Road 1895. According to Hargrove, the subject of the warrant had allegedly fled into the woods behind the home.

Grapeland PD, Crockett PD, Texas DPS and Houston County Fire Marshal’s Office were called in to assist in the search of the wooded area, officials said.

“While officers were attempting track the suspect with K9, they encountered the suspect in the wooded area. He was armed with multiple firearms. Shots were exchanged between the suspect and officers. The suspect was hit multiple times.” Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove

After he was shot multiple times, officers began to administer first aid until Grapeland EMS arrived to take him to a local hospital, Hargrove said. At the time of the press release, Hargrove said he did not know the man’s condition.

The shooting is under investigation by Texas Rangers and Hargrove added that no officers were injured during the shooting.