Man hospitalized in serious condition after shooting in north Tyler, shooter still on the loose

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One man was hospitalized and is in serious condition, after a shooting in north Tyler and deputies are searching for the shooter, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Dobbs Terrace in response to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds to his chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery.

Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is in ‘serious’ condition and his name will be withheld at this time.

Deputies are still searching for the shooter.

During their investigation, a person was identified at a second location. When deputies arrived, the person of interest was not found, however, additional evidence was obtained.

The shooting is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released once they become available.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

