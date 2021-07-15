Man in critical condition after shooting at East Texas business

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting outside of an East Texas business Thursday morning.

According to Texarkana police, a man was sitting in his car on Third Street at 10:30 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire.

A map of the area shows that there is a home improvement store on the block where police responded, but the exact location was not released.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Police say they are still working to gather more information and will release details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51