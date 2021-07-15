Man in critical condition after shooting at East Texas business

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting outside of an East Texas business Thursday morning.

According to Texarkana police, a man was sitting in his car on Third Street at 10:30 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire.

A map of the area shows that there is a home improvement store on the block where police responded, but the exact location was not released.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Police say they are still working to gather more information and will release details as they become available.