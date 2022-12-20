TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred at the Finley apartments in Tyler.

At around 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 20, police received a phone call about a disturbance on the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road about an aggravated assault in progress.

When police arrived they found a man shot and immediately sent him to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

Police are currently searching for a female suspect and have not yet released a description of her.