Man in critical condition after standoff with Bowie County deputies

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man is in critical condition after a several hours-long standoff with deputies in Simms, late Friday night.

Bowie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an emergency call for a suicidal person just before 11:45 p.m. Mark Robert Peters, 60, fired a shot from inside the home and threatened deputies, refusing to leave. Deputies moved back to a safer distance and attempted to talk to Peters.

They say during negotiations Peters went outside and fired a weapon again before returning to the home. After several hours he allegedly walked out with his weapons, through the yard, towards the deputies. A Bowie County Deputy fired a single shot and wounded Peters.

Life Net immediately took him to Titus Regional Medical Center before he was air-lifted to UT Tyler Hospital. Peter’s condition is critical.

Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.