DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody in Diboll after assaulting a child’s mother and taking the child hostage in a bathroom on Tuesday, police said.

Kylynn Johnson was arrested and charged with assault family violence strangulation, according to Diboll PD.

Diboll officers were called to a family disturbance in the 100 block of Dale Street. Police say that upon their arrival, they found that a man had assaulted his child’s mother and took the child into the bathroom and would not come out.

Officers say that they used time to their advantage since they did not know the suspect’s intentions, or if weapons were involved. They did not rush in and they made verbal contact with the suspect.

Hostage negotiators from the Lufkin Police Department arrived on scene to assist. About one hour later, Lufkin PD hostage negotiators were able to talk the suspect into releasing the child, then surrendering himself.