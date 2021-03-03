Henderson police say man who barricaded in hotel was wanted on sex crime warrant

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson police say the man who barricaded himself in a motel on Wednesday was wanted on several warrants including continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Brandan Isaac Harris, 45, is in the Rusk County Jail after being taken into custody. He barricaded himself in the Woodlawn Hills Motel on Highway 79 during predawn hours before he came out about seven hours later.

Harris was wanted on warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and driving with an invalid license. He also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

