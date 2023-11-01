PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Tuesday in Panola County after officials said he had barricaded himself inside his grandmother’s home with a gun.

According to Sheriff Cutter Clinton, a caller reported around 3:45 p.m. that a man, identified as Bradley Clakley, “had assaulted his grandmother and chased her to the neighbor’s house with a gun.”

The caller reportedly told authorities Clakley went back to his grandmother’s house and was inside with a gun. Clinton said the sheriff’s office responded to the scene on CR 407 in the Antioch community, blocked off the area and began to negotiate with him.

Clakley “refused commands to exit the residence,” according to Clinton, confronted deputies with the gun pointed at himself.

Clinton said an investigator was able to successfully TASER Clakley after a three-hour standoff and many negotiations.

“Clakely attempted to physically resist the deputies; however, the deputies were able to safely subdue him and secure the firearm,” a release said.

Clakley was taken to a local hospital where Clinton said he was treated for minor injuries, and possible illicit substances he had ingested after telling authorities he had taken a large amount of medication.

Officials said investigators will pursue criminal charges against Clakley upon his release from the medical facility.