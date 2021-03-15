Man indicted for capital murder after January shooting of East Texas pastor

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Arlington man has been indicted for capital murder after allegedly shooting Starrville Methodist Church Pastor Mark McWilliams back in January.

21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen was on the run from Smith County deputies and Department of Public Safety Troopers on the night of Saturday, January 2.

After hiding out in the Starrville church overnight, he was discovered by McWilliams just before service was set to begin.

Police say the pastor pulled out a gun and tried to hold him there until police arrive. But Woolen fought for the gun and shot him before fleeing the scene. A second person, Mike Seller, was hit by a bullet in the shoulder, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The pastor found him just before Sunday morning service.

Woolen could receive the death penalty if convicted. His only other sentencing option under Texas law would be life in prison without parole. Woolen’s first court date has not been set.

Congregation member David Barber said he went to the hospital when he learned that his friend, Seller, was injured.

“As soon as I heard about it (the shootings) I was sick in my stomach,” Barber said. “And I immediately got up and left and went directly to the hospital as soon as I found out.”

McWilliams’ wife was injured when she fell and hurt her shoulder.

Woolen was arrested later the same day after stealing a car from the church. His arrest was not his first run-in with law enforcement– Woolen has been in and out of the court system since he was a teenager.

Court records show Woolen was arrested in Tarrant County in 2016. Since he was a juvenile at the time, no further information is available on the arrest.

In 2019, Woolen was arrested in Marshall for burglary and was later sentenced to six years probation along with 300 hours of community service.

Church member Tom Pritchard, who lives near the church, described the congregation as “a super good church. Everyone was just really good friends. We just enjoyed getting together and talking and praising the Lord and being together.”

Pritchard said of McWilliams, “He was quite the character, yeah he was a good guy.”

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the shooting that Sunday morning

Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrible shooting. GOV. GREG ABBOTT

“Texas will seek swift justice for the shooter,” Abbott added later Sunday night “We thank law enforcement for their response. Keep the harmed in your prayers.”

Many congregations throughout the East Texas area had their concerns about congregation safety reawakened after the shooting.

After hearing about the Starrville attack, Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler is reminded of the importance to take action. Carey Ponder, a member of security, told KETK that Sunday’s shooting was eye-opening.

After passing Senate Bill 535, Texas law now allows licensed firearm owners to carry a gun inside places of worship, meaning church-goers can be armed while attending services. However, according to the founder of the National Organization for Church Security, Chuck Chadwick, this only scratches the surface of preventative measures.